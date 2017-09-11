Estonia: The first Põhjala craft beer bar was opened in Beijing

Estonian craft beer brewer Põhjala Brewery opened a pop-up bar in Beijing for two months, selling only craft beer from the Põhjala Brewery. The bar sells ten different Põhjala beers from barrels and the selection changes constantly. Põhjala Brewery entered the world's largest beer market in 2016 and the company is testing the market for further expansion plans.

As the world's largest beer market, China accounts for 27% of the global beer market. Põhjala Brewery entered the Chinese market in 2016 and is now well-known among craft beer lovers in major cities. Co-founder and director of sales and marketing of Põhjala Brewery, Peeter Keek said China is the third largest export market for the brewery. "Although the share of craft beer is still modest, it is a tremendously growing market and we see great potential for Estonian craft beer brewers," said Keek.



"We have done very well in China so far, we send a container to China almost every second month. We are testing the market with a pop-up bar to see how and which beers are performing well and based on that knowledge we want to make further plans," Keek explained. "First feedback is encouraging and positive. According to our local partner, who is operating several craft beer bars and our pop-up project, Põhjala has made a record turnover with its grand opening night."



According to Enn Parel, a member of the board of the Estonian Association of Small Brewers and co-founder of the Põhjala Brewery, it is a significant breakthrough for Estonian small brewers that there is a bar in the capital of China selling only Estonian craft beer. "This shows how far Estonian small beer production has evolved in just 5-6 years, and certainly our breakthrough in the Chinese market will also open doors for other Estonian small brewers," said Parel.



The Põhjala Zhu Jing Ban pop-up bar is located in Beijing, Dongcheng District, a popular entertainment area for locals and tourists alike. In addition to craft beers, the Põhjala pop-up bar also serves food. Põhjala´s partner in China has previously opened similar pop-up bars with world-famous breweries such as Stone Brewing, Mikkeller and The Bruery.

