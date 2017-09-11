Airport, Baltic, Ecology, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
Baltic Ground Services to invest EUR 30 mln in electric buses
Baltic Ground Services (BGS), which is part of the Lithuanian-owned, Warsaw-listed aviation business group Avia Solutions Group, is set to invest 30 mln euros in electric buses at airports, informed LETA/BNS.
The first such buses will replace the old ones at Vilnius, Riga and Warsaw airports in March 2020, Avia Solutions Group said.
BGS will lease the buses, manufactured by China's Yutong Bus, from AviaAM Finance Leasing China, another company of Avia Solutions Group.
The company plans to replace 80 buses in 17 airports around the world within five years.
