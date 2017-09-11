Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Statistics

In September, more tourists stayed in accommodation establishments than a year ago

Helga Laurmaa Analyst Enterprise and Agricultural Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 06.11.2019.
According to Statistics Estonia, in September, 295,000 tourists stayed in Estonian accommodation establishments, where they spent more than 544,000 nights. 64% of the tourists were foreign tourists and 36% were domestic tourists.

In September, a total of 190,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, where they spent a total of 368,000 nights. 


Compared to the previous year, the number of foreign tourists increased by 7% and the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists by 5%. 31% of foreign tourists came from Finland, 9% from both Germany and Russia, and 7% from Latvia. 67% of foreign tourists came to Estonia for a holiday, 26% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 73% of foreign tourists stayed in Harju county and most of them preferred accommodation establishments in Tallinn. 9% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Pärnu county and 6% in Tartu county.


The number of domestic tourists in accommodation establishments amounted to 105,000, which is 7% more than in September 2018. Domestic tourists spent 176,000 nights in accommodation establishments – an increase of 6% compared to September of the previous year. 60% of domestic tourists were on holiday and 28% on a business trip. 26% of domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 14% in Tartu county, 13% in Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county.


In September, 1,177 accommodation establishments had 22,000 rooms and 53,000 bed places available for tourists. 46% of the rooms and 34% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night at an accommodation establishment was 40 euros – as much as in September 2018. In Harju county, the average cost of a guest night was 47 euros, in Tartu county 39 euros, in Pärnu county 32 euros and in Ida-Viru county 31 euros.


Accommodation by region, September 2019
AccommodationTotalNorthern EstoniaNorth-Eastern EstoniaCentral EstoniaWestern EstoniaSouthern Estonia
Accommodation establishments1,17724058123409347
Rooms22,4279,4091,3771,7325,5384,371
Bed places52,84420,8733,2174,55113,31210,891
Room occupancy rate, %466147223635
Bed place occupancy rate, %344836182724
Tourists accommodated295,464165,22220,06914,27450,10145,798
Nights spent544,075298,16435,03224,698107,79878,383
domestic tourists175,89743,68219,89417,99345,98948,339
foreign tourists368,178254,48215,1386,70561,80930,044
Average cost of a guest night, euros404731283034




