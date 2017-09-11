Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Statistics
In September, more tourists stayed in accommodation establishments than a year ago
In September, a total of 190,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, where they spent a total of 368,000 nights.
Compared to the previous year, the number of foreign tourists increased by 7% and the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists by 5%. 31% of foreign tourists came from Finland, 9% from both Germany and Russia, and 7% from Latvia. 67% of foreign tourists came to Estonia for a holiday, 26% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 73% of foreign tourists stayed in Harju county and most of them preferred accommodation establishments in Tallinn. 9% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Pärnu county and 6% in Tartu county.
The number of domestic tourists in accommodation establishments amounted to 105,000, which is 7% more than in September 2018. Domestic tourists spent 176,000 nights in accommodation establishments – an increase of 6% compared to September of the previous year. 60% of domestic tourists were on holiday and 28% on a business trip. 26% of domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 14% in Tartu county, 13% in Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county.
In September, 1,177 accommodation establishments had 22,000 rooms and 53,000 bed places available for tourists. 46% of the rooms and 34% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night at an accommodation establishment was 40 euros – as much as in September 2018. In Harju county, the average cost of a guest night was 47 euros, in Tartu county 39 euros, in Pärnu county 32 euros and in Ida-Viru county 31 euros.
|Accommodation
|Total
|Northern Estonia
|North-Eastern Estonia
|Central Estonia
|Western Estonia
|Southern Estonia
|Accommodation establishments
|1,177
|240
|58
|123
|409
|347
|Rooms
|22,427
|9,409
|1,377
|1,732
|5,538
|4,371
|Bed places
|52,844
|20,873
|3,217
|4,551
|13,312
|10,891
|Room occupancy rate, %
|46
|61
|47
|22
|36
|35
|Bed place occupancy rate, %
|34
|48
|36
|18
|27
|24
|Tourists accommodated
|295,464
|165,222
|20,069
|14,274
|50,101
|45,798
|Nights spent
|544,075
|298,164
|35,032
|24,698
|107,798
|78,383
|domestic tourists
|175,897
|43,682
|19,894
|17,993
|45,989
|48,339
|foreign tourists
|368,178
|254,482
|15,138
|6,705
|61,809
|30,044
|Average cost of a guest night, euros
|40
|47
|31
|28
|30
|34
