In September, more tourists stayed in accommodation establishments than a year ago

According to Statistics Estonia, in September, 295,000 tourists stayed in Estonian accommodation establishments, where they spent more than 544,000 nights. 64% of the tourists were foreign tourists and 36% were domestic tourists.

In September, a total of 190,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, where they spent a total of 368,000 nights.





Compared to the previous year, the number of foreign tourists increased by 7% and the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists by 5%. 31% of foreign tourists came from Finland, 9% from both Germany and Russia, and 7% from Latvia. 67% of foreign tourists came to Estonia for a holiday, 26% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 73% of foreign tourists stayed in Harju county and most of them preferred accommodation establishments in Tallinn. 9% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Pärnu county and 6% in Tartu county.





The number of domestic tourists in accommodation establishments amounted to 105,000, which is 7% more than in September 2018. Domestic tourists spent 176,000 nights in accommodation establishments – an increase of 6% compared to September of the previous year. 60% of domestic tourists were on holiday and 28% on a business trip. 26% of domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 14% in Tartu county, 13% in Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county.





In September, 1,177 accommodation establishments had 22,000 rooms and 53,000 bed places available for tourists. 46% of the rooms and 34% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night at an accommodation establishment was 40 euros – as much as in September 2018. In Harju county, the average cost of a guest night was 47 euros, in Tartu county 39 euros, in Pärnu county 32 euros and in Ida-Viru county 31 euros.



