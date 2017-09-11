Construction of Rail Baltica station at Riga Airport to cost EUR 250-280 mln

Construction of the Rail Baltic station at Riga International Airport is expected to cost between EUR 250 mln and EUR 280 mln, but the cost estimate will be specified when stage 2 of the project is announced, Kaspars Vingris, CEO of Eiropas Dzelzcela Linijas (EDzL), the company in charge of the Rail Baltica project in Latvia, told LETA journalists Tuesday.

"The project of the Rail Baltica station at Riga Airport is unique because it is the first project of passenger station since 1937, as well as the first project of an elevated 1,435 mm gauge railway," said Vingris.





The project's cost estimate is between EUR 250 mln and EUR 280 mln, of which 85% will be financed from the European Union's funds and 15% from the government budget.





RB Rail regional head in Latvia Girts Bramanis said that the procurement is significant in that it starts the construction phase of the Rail Baltica project.

Bramanis also noted that a call for tenders has been sent out to more than 500 partners that might be interested in competing for the contract.





Also, cooperation has been started with law enforcement authorities to promote fair and transparent procurement procedures.





Transport Minister Talis Linkaits (New Conservative Party, JKP) also underlined that Rail Baltica is a significant infrastructure project and the largest railway line project in 50 years.





Intensive construction works at the airport's territory will take place from 2021 to 2024, wit the airport's expansion and construction of a new airport control tower also planned for this period.





This week, EDzL announced a tender to construct the Rail Baltica station at Riga International Airport and its infrastructure. January 10, 2020 is the deadline for bids in the tender.