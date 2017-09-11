Airport, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Good for Business, Latvia, Railways, Tourism, Transport
Construction of Rail Baltica station at Riga Airport to cost EUR 250-280 mln
"The project of the Rail Baltica station at Riga
Airport is unique because it is the first project of passenger station since
1937, as well as the first project of an elevated 1,435 mm gauge
railway," said Vingris.
The project's cost estimate is between EUR 250 mln and EUR
280 mln, of which 85% will be financed from the European Union's funds and 15%
from the government budget.
RB Rail regional head in Latvia Girts Bramanis said that the
procurement is significant in that it starts the construction phase of the Rail
Baltica project.
Bramanis also noted that a call for tenders has been sent
out to more than 500 partners that might be interested in competing for the
contract.
Also, cooperation has been started with law enforcement
authorities to promote fair and transparent procurement procedures.
Transport Minister Talis Linkaits (New Conservative Party,
JKP) also underlined that Rail Baltica is a significant infrastructure project
and the largest railway line project in 50 years.
Intensive construction works at the airport's territory will
take place from 2021 to 2024, wit the airport's expansion and construction of a
new airport control tower also planned for this period.
This week, EDzL announced a tender to construct the Rail
Baltica station at Riga International Airport and its infrastructure. January
10, 2020 is the deadline for bids in the tender.
