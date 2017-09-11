Lufthansa launches direct service between Tallinn, Munich

The first flight of the new thrice-weekly Tallinn-Munich service of Lufthansa to be operated by the German carrier on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays departed Tallinn on Monday, informed LETA/BNS.

The first flight of the new thrice-weekly Tallinn-Munich service of Lufthansa to be operated by the German carrier on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays departed Tallinn on Monday.





The chief commercial officer of Tallinn Airport, Eero Pargmae, described Lufthansa starting to fly to a second destination from Tallinn as symbolic for the airport.

"Munich is a destination very popular with passengers and a hub with excellent links to connecting flights. This apparently is good news also for skiing fans, as ski slopes are located two hours' drive from Munich airport," the CCO added.

Christopher Zimmer, Lufthansa's general manager for passenger sales in Finland and Baltics, said that the new direct route enables passengers from Estonia to transfer to connecting flights to 214 destinations in 75 countries.

The Tallinn-Munich service of Lufthansa is operated with a 126-seater Airbus 319 type aircraft.