Airport, Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.11.2019, 15:28
Lufthansa launches direct service between Tallinn, Munich
The first flight of the new thrice-weekly Tallinn-Munich
service of Lufthansa to be operated by the German carrier on Mondays,
Thursdays and Saturdays departed Tallinn on Monday.
The chief commercial officer of Tallinn Airport, Eero Pargmae,
described Lufthansa starting to fly to a second destination from Tallinn
as symbolic for the airport.
"Munich is a destination very popular with passengers
and a hub with excellent links to connecting flights. This apparently is good
news also for skiing fans, as ski slopes are located two hours' drive
from Munich airport," the CCO added.
Christopher Zimmer, Lufthansa's general manager for
passenger sales in Finland and Baltics, said that the new direct route enables
passengers from Estonia to transfer to connecting flights to 214
destinations in 75 countries.
The Tallinn-Munich service of Lufthansa is operated
with a 126-seater Airbus 319 type aircraft.
