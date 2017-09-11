Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.11.2019, 15:28
Lux Express bus company carries by 18% more passengers in Latvia in 9 months
BC, Riga, 04.11.2019.Print version
International bus company Lux Express in the first nine months of this year carried 162,500 passengers in Latvia or by 18% more than in the respective period last year, the company’s representatives reported LETA.
Lux Express group in the first nine months of this
year carried almost 2.5 mln passengers, which is by 10% more than a year ago.
Lux Express Latvija board chairman Janno Ritsbergs
said that passengers more often choose to travel with comfort - sales of
tickets to Lounge or business class seats rose 5.3% from a year ago.
In the first nine months of this year the most stable passenger
flow was on Riga-Tallinn route, where the bus runs 13 times a day, followed by
Riga-Vilnius, 12 runs a day, and Riga-St.Petersburg, four runs a day.
Lux Express Group is an international coach operator
offering its services in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Belarus
and Russia.
Other articles:
- 04.11.2019 На III Международном форуме в Академии наук Латвии выступило 50 спикеров
- 04.11.2019 Латвийские предприятия в 2018 году заработали рекордную прибыль
- 04.11.2019 Повышение налогов ожидается в Латвии в 2020 году
- 04.11.2019 Латвию посетит автор текста “Тотального диктанта-2020” писатель Андрей Геласимов
- 04.11.2019 За 9 месяцев 2019 года при помощи согласованных извещений было зафиксировано 63,21% ДТП
- 04.11.2019 Lufthansa launches direct service between Tallinn, Munich
- 04.11.2019 Lufthansa начала регулярные полеты на линии Таллинн-Мюнхен
- 04.11.2019 58% of Latvian residents have shopped in foreign online stores in past 6 months - poll
- 04.11.2019 Number of driving licenses issued in Latvia up 13.5% in ten months
- 04.11.2019 Латвийцы предпочитают закупаться на Aliexpress, Ebay, Amazon и Sportsdirect