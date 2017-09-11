Lux Express bus company carries by 18% more passengers in Latvia in 9 months

International bus company Lux Express in the first nine months of this year carried 162,500 passengers in Latvia or by 18% more than in the respective period last year, the company’s representatives reported LETA.

Lux Express group in the first nine months of this year carried almost 2.5 mln passengers, which is by 10% more than a year ago.

Lux Express Latvija board chairman Janno Ritsbergs said that passengers more often choose to travel with comfort - sales of tickets to Lounge or business class seats rose 5.3% from a year ago.

In the first nine months of this year the most stable passenger flow was on Riga-Tallinn route, where the bus runs 13 times a day, followed by Riga-Vilnius, 12 runs a day, and Riga-St.Petersburg, four runs a day.

Lux Express Group is an international coach operator offering its services in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Belarus and Russia.