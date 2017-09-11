Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 04.11.2019, 10:54
EUR 25 mln invested in Outlet Village near Riga
Phase 1 of Via Jurmala Designer Outlet Village with 13,500
square meters of lettable area housing around 70 clothing, footwear,
accessories, sports and lifestyle equipment stores, as well as five cafes and
restaurants, is scheduled for opening in the spring of 2020.
The project's developers expect the number of shoppers'
visits to Via Jurmala Designer Outlet Village to reach 2.5 mln in the first
year after the opening. The first-year turnover of the shopping complex is
planned at EUR 40 mln.
It is expected that after completion of both construction phases, Via Jurmala Designer Outlet Village will receive 6 mln shoppers from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in a year.
Outletico, established in 2016, has a share capital of EUR 2,800. The company belongs to seven owners: Esterkin Family investments (54.25%), Andrejs Dozorcevs (39%), Lehmann Investment Corporation and Freims (2% each), Julija Mihailenko (1.25%) and East Stream (0.5%).
- 04.11.2019 Estonia: Circle K's revenue grows to EUR 319 mln, net profit drops to EUR 10.3 mln
- 01.11.2019 О собрании акционеров открытого АО Olainfarm от первого лица
- 01.11.2019 В Рижском доме конгрессов открылась выставка узбекского фотографа Хусниддина Ато
- 01.11.2019 Латвия: капитал 2-го пенсионного уровня с 1 января можно будет наследовать
- 01.11.2019 Foreign minister includes Russian singer Grigory Leps in black list
- 01.11.2019 МИД Латвии включил в "черный список" российского певца Григория Лепса
- 01.11.2019 Estonian salmon, rainbow trout allowed onto Chinese market
- 01.11.2019 Candidates invited to apply for Daile Theater board member's post
- 01.11.2019 DFDS adds two new Friday departures on Paldiski-Hanko route
- 01.11.2019 Российский ЛитРес купил партнера в Эстонии и присматривается к Латвии и Литве