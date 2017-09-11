EUR 25 mln invested in Outlet Village near Riga

Construction of Phase 1 of Via Jurmala Designer Outlet Village in Pinki, near Riga, which has cost over EUR 25 mln, will be completed at the end of this year, representatives of the project's developer Outletico informed LETA.

Phase 1 of Via Jurmala Designer Outlet Village with 13,500 square meters of lettable area housing around 70 clothing, footwear, accessories, sports and lifestyle equipment stores, as well as five cafes and restaurants, is scheduled for opening in the spring of 2020.





The project's developers expect the number of shoppers' visits to Via Jurmala Designer Outlet Village to reach 2.5 mln in the first year after the opening. The first-year turnover of the shopping complex is planned at EUR 40 mln.





It is expected that after completion of both construction phases, Via Jurmala Designer Outlet Village will receive 6 mln shoppers from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in a year.





Outletico, established in 2016, has a share capital of EUR 2,800. The company belongs to seven owners: Esterkin Family investments (54.25%), Andrejs Dozorcevs (39%), Lehmann Investment Corporation and Freims (2% each), Julija Mihailenko (1.25%) and East Stream (0.5%).