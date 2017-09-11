Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia
Thursday, 31.10.2019
Exports of Latvian food producers up 7.3% in H1 - federation
Exports of Latvian food producers in the first six months of this year has risen by 7.3 percent compared to the respective period last year, Inara Sure, chairperson of the Latvian Federation of Food Companies (LPUF) said LETA.
"The food sector has long exceeded the pre-crisis export level, therefore every new growth percent requires much more work and effort," she said.
According to Sure, in the first six months of 2019, Latvian food producers mostly exported their products to Russia, Lithuania, Estonia and Germany. 58% of total exports went to these countries.
Traditionally, the dominating export products were non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages (27% of total export value), grain and grain products (17%), and dairy products (11%).
The LPUF unites business associations and individual food companies that together represent more than 60% of the Latvian food industry market.
