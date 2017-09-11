Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 31.10.2019, 00:26
Riga International Coach Terminal sees passenger numbers rise 7.5% in nine months
BC, Riga, 30.10.2019.Print version
During the first nine months of this year Riga International Coach Terminal saw the number of passengers grow 7.5% compared to the same period in 2017 to 1.383 mln people, the coach terminal said LETA.
The number of inbound buses declined 0.8% on year to 115,972.
In 2018, Riga International Coach Terminal served 1.727 mln passengers, up 3.9% from 2017, and handled 155,585 inbound buses, down 0.8% y-o-y.
Riga International Coach Terminal is indirectly owned by the Riga local authority.
