Wednesday, 30.10.2019, 18:22
airBaltic offers extra flights during Christmas holidays
The additional flights will improve the convenient connections already served between these cities. Overall, airBaltic has added 14 additional flights from December 21 until January 4.
Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic said that during Christmas holidays the airline sees a very strong demand from passengers. "This is the time when families and friends come together from all over the world. We are here to offer them improved flight schedule and additional capacity during this time of the year,” he said.
During this winter season, airBaltic also offers seasonal flights to skiing resorts of Salzburg, Verona and Poprad Tatry as well to Abu Dhabi. This is the first winter season when airBaltic offers flights from Riga to Athens, Dublin, Reykjavik and Stuttgart. airBaltic will also continue to offer such sunny leisure destinations as Malaga, Barcelona and Lisbon among others.
airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.
