Estonian Roofit.solar named Swedish Steel Prize 2019 finalist

For developing an innovative roofing product that successfully combines a highly effective solar panel with an architecturally attractive and environmentally friendly steel roof, Roofit.solar has been nominated for the Swedish Steel Prize 2019, informed /ins industrial news service.

The Swedish Steel Prize, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, aims to recognize the good engineering, cooperation and steel innovations that lead to a better and more sustainable world. Roofit.solar, from Estonia, is one of the four finalists for this year’s prize, which will be awarded during a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden on November 14. The award ceremony is part of a three-day event where hundreds of international participants will take part in seminars and a site visit at SSAB.





Roofit.solar is nominated for its Roofit 2-in-1 solution, an innovative roofing product that successfully combines a highly effective solar panel with an architecturally attractive and environmentally friendly steel roof.





“Roofit.solar is a company that is only three years old, and was founded by Andri Jagomägi, who has 15 years of experience researching photovoltaic technology,” explains Helen Anijalg, Marketing and Export Manager at Roofit.solar. “When planning his own house, he wanted to use a metal roof, but also solar panels. He realized there was no, single, combined solution, so he started to experiment and figured out how to combine the materials.”





For the manufacturing of the 2-in-1 solution Roofit.solar decided to use sustainable GreenCoat® color coated steel. During the smooth process, GreenCoat Pural BT is combined with highly efficient photovoltaic modules in a way that prevents delamination. The solution looks just like a normal steel roof and allows both new and old buildings to produce their own electricity to be used, stored in a battery or contributed back into the electrical grid.





“At every stage, we try to find the most environmentally friendly solution,” says Anijalg. “This means all the materials have to support our vision. This is why steel is the one and only material we are using.“





In use, the Roofit 2-in-1 steel solution is highly efficient and produces 150 Watts of energy for every square meter, which is significantly more than the closest competing solution.





Installing Roofit’s 2-in-1 panels is easy and follows the same procedures as standard standing seam metal roofs. Furthermore, the 2-in-1 steel panels are more durable than traditional solar panels and Roofit.solar believes that the product will boost the sales of steel roofs in general since the technology shows that you can have an environmentally beneficial roof that is durable and long lasting, even in harsh climates, and still looks good.





“Our first customers are super enthusiastic and are really spreading the word because they know it will make a huge difference for themselves, and that they are using their long lasting steel roof for something good by drastically reducing CO2 emissions and helping in the fight against climate change,” explains Anijalg.





The Swedish Steel Prize jury’s motivation for selecting Roofit.solar as a finalist for the Swedish Steel Prize 2019 is:

Roofit.solar makes metal solar roofs that produce electricity. The product successfully combines an effective solar panel solution with an architecturally attractive environment friendly steel roof that also enables historical building restorations to benefit from new technological advancements. Using a color coating based on Swedish rapeseed oil, it has been possible to push production technology limits and the result shows excellent robust adhesion between the layers of the solar roof panel.