EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.10.2019, 15:01
Lithuania's MTTC opens phone repair facility in Warsaw
BC, Vilnius, 29.10.2019.Print version
Lithuania's mobile device maintenance and repair services provider MTTC has entered the Polish market with the opening of a phone repair facility in Warsaw jointly with Poland's Digital Care, according to the business daily Verslo Zinios reported LETA/BNS.
MTTC Director Gintaras Kruckas says his company aims to capture a 15% share of the Poland's phone repair market by the end of 2020, adding that the establishment of MTTC Poland is opening up new opportunities for expansion into other Central European markets.
"MTTC's revenue in Lithuania came in at 21 mln euros last year and will reach 26 mln euros this year. In Poland, we are projecting 15 mln euros in revenue as early as next year," he told the paper.
Other articles:
- 29.10.2019 Guns missing from Lithuania's Weaponry Fund were on sale on black market – probe
- 29.10.2019 Baltic Mill closing EUR 3 mln bond issue this week
- 29.10.2019 Detained Russian ship auctioned off in Lithuania for EUR 5 mln
- 29.10.2019 France's Idex closes acquisition of Danpower Baltic
- 29.10.2019 Medics to stage protest in front of Saeima on November 7
- 29.10.2019 Latvia: Grobina fur farm files for insolvency
- 29.10.2019 Для спасения планеты на упаковке необходимо указывать информацию об экологическом следе товара
- 29.10.2019 7 ноября латвийские медики проведут собрание-пикет возле Сейма
- 29.10.2019 В Эстонии готовятся к планированию частот для 5G
- 29.10.2019 Фонд Ignitis grupe инвестировал в израильскую компанию H2Pro