Lithuania's MTTC opens phone repair facility in Warsaw

Lithuania's mobile device maintenance and repair services provider MTTC has entered the Polish market with the opening of a phone repair facility in Warsaw jointly with Poland's Digital Care, according to the business daily Verslo Zinios reported LETA/BNS.

MTTC Director Gintaras Kruckas says his company aims to capture a 15% share of the Poland's phone repair market by the end of 2020, adding that the establishment of MTTC Poland is opening up new opportunities for expansion into other Central European markets.





"MTTC's revenue in Lithuania came in at 21 mln euros last year and will reach 26 mln euros this year. In Poland, we are projecting 15 mln euros in revenue as early as next year," he told the paper.