Monday, 28.10.2019, 14:42
Wizz Air to launch new flights from Riga to Eilat, Israel
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air today will launch new flights from Riga to Eilat in Israel, LETA learned from the company.
Wizz Air will be flying on the route twice a week and flight will be available until March 27, 2020.
"We are happy to ensure a new flight between Latvia and Eilat in Israel on Mondays and Fridays. Our new low-cost connection with Israel's resort city will provide convenient trips both for business and leisure travelers," said the company's representative Andras Rado.
Wizz Air currently flies 104 planes and is offering more than 600 routes, connecting 142 destinations in 44 countries.
