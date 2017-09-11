Ecology, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 25.10.2019, 19:19
Ignitis Group in Poland focuses on the development of Pomerania wind farm
Ignitis Groug now is building a 94 MW wind farm
in Poland’s Pomerania region. The launch of the park’s commercial activity is
expected in 2021. Last November, this wind farm project participated in
Poland‘s auction for renewable energy projects and won a 15-year guaranteed
tariff.
But a 50 MW wind project of Wento, which also
took part in this auction didn‘t win a guaranteed tariff. Ignitis Group terminated
a conditional share sale-purchase agreement with Wento because
one of the preconditions was the award of the tariff. The agreement was
terminated by mutual consent.
After the termination of this
agreement Ignitis grupė continued negotiations regarding the
development of the project but did not reach
agreements that are satisfactory to both sides.
“It is very difficult to forecast the end of auctions
therefore we included a precondition in the share-sale agreement - the award of
the tariff. Although the deal won't be executed, Ignitis group successfully
continues the implementation of its renewable energy strategy,” says Aleksandr
Spiridonov, the CEO of Ignitis Renewables.
Currently Ignitis Group owns five wind
farms operating in Lithuania and Estonia with a combined capacity of 76
MW. The group is also planning to participate in Lithuania‘s renewable energy
auction with a 60 MW wind farm project in Mažeikiai.
Ignitis Group‘s investment will amount to 6 bn
euros by 2030, with a big share of this amount spent on green and smart energy.
- 25.10.2019 Lithuanian Railways' grain traffic hits 10-year high
- 25.10.2019 Viking Line's Q3 profit up 19.9% on year
- 25.10.2019 Defense tech hackathon kicking off aboard Lithuanian Navy ship
- 25.10.2019 Прибыль Viking Line в третьем квартале выросла на 20%
- 25.10.2019 Собрано рекордное число подписей под требованием запретить в Эстонии зверофермы
- 24.10.2019 Система депозитной упаковки в Латвии будет введена с февраля 2022 года
- 24.10.2019 Crisis investigators propose establishing commercial state bank in Lithuania (
- 24.10.2019 Tallinna Sadam announces procurement for cruise terminal construction
- 24.10.2019 Bottle deposit system to be introduced in Latvia in February 2022
- 24.10.2019 Ассоциация автоторговцев: в Латвии хотят с 2021 года запретить регистрацию машин на бензине и дизтопливе старше трех лет