Friday, 25.10.2019, 14:46
Viking Line's Q3 profit up 19.9% on year
25.10.2019
The revenue of Finnish shipper Viking Line rose one % on year to 153.8 mln euros in the third quarter of 2019, while the company's net profit for the period grew 19.9 % to 19.9 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.
In the first nine months of the year, the shipper's revenue
grew 0.7 % on year to 380.8 mln euros. However, net profit rose from last
year's 4.8 mln euros to 11.1 mln euros for the same period this year, Viking
Line told the stock exchange.
CEO Jan Hanses said in the stock exchange release that he is
satisfied with both the increased sales revenue as well as lower operating
expenses.
Last year, the shipper's sales revenue totaled 497.8 mln
euros and net profit 5.5 mln euros.
