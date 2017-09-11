WizzAir to launch flights from Vilnius to Ukraine's Zaporozhye

Hungarian low-cost airline WizzAir will launch flights from Vilnius to Ukraine's Zaporozhye from March, informed LETA/BNS.

Flights will take place twice a week, the company said.





WizzAir will also launch flights to Zaporozhye from the Polish cities of Gdansk, Wroclaw, Krakow, the Austrian capital of Vienna and the Hungarian capital of Budapest.





Currently WizzAir flies to Kiev and Lvov.