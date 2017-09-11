Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic carrier reports 22.3% rise in passenger numbers for nine months
Latvia's airBaltic national carrier flew 3.875 million passengers in the first nine months of 2019, which is an increase of 22.3% against the same period last year, the company informed LETA.
In September, airBaltic carried 501,149 passengers, an increase of 25.6% against the same period a year ago.
During the first nine months of 2019, airBaltic operated 47,779 flights, up 13% against the same period last year when the airline operated 42,294 flights. In September 2019, the number of airBaltic flights rose 12.7% on year to 5,756.
The airline's load factor was 77% in the nine months of 2019 and 80% in September of this year.
In the first nine months of 2018, airBaltic flew 3.169 mln passengers, including 398,846 people flown in September.
As reported, airBaltic profit last year increased 46% to EUR 5.4 mln, while the airline's turnover rose 18% to EUR 408.7 mln.
