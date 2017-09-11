RZD increases discount on transit of coal from Kazakhstan through Baltic ports, Belarus

Russian Railways (RZD) has increased its discount on the transit of Kazakh coal through Russia for shipment from ports in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia or across the Belarusian-Polish border, as well as the return of empty wagons, informed LETA/BNS- Interfax.

The board's management took this decision on October 15, with immediate effect. The decision, which has been published on RZD's site, amends the company's tariff policy for railways in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.





The coefficient of 0.5 introduced at the beginning of 2019 has been changed to 0.4 through the end of the year. Originally, the discount applied only to shipments from Kazakhstan through Russia to Latvia and back, but in February, it was expanded to the other Baltic countries and Belarus.