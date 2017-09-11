Klaipeda leads Baltic ports in terms of cargo traffic for 4th year in a row

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda has posted the best cargo handling figures among all Baltic ports for four successive years now, reported LETA/BNS.

Klaipeda handled 34.9 mln tons of cargo in the three quarters of 2019, a rise of 3.7% y-o-y, the port authority has told.





The Latvian Transport Ministry's figures for the reporting period show cargo traffic declining by 10.5 % to 23.9 mln tons in Riga, growing by 10.1% to 16.6 mln tons in Ventspils, and going down by 3.8% to 5.3 mln tons in Liepaja.





According to Tallinn Sadam, the overall cargo traffic at the five ports it operates fell by 8.3 % in the nine months’ y-o-y to 14.3 mln tons.





Throughput at Lithuania's Butinge crude terminal increased by 4.6% to 7.3 mln tons of oil in the reporting period.