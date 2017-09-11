Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.10.2019, 12:31
Latvenergo named Latvia's most valuable company again in 2019
The total value of Latvenergo this year is estimated
at EUR 1.568 bn, which though is 8% less than last year.
The company's head Aris Zigurs says that the ranking
could change next year as the Cabinet of Ministers recently decided that Latvenergo's
subsidiary Latvijas Elektriskie Tikli, manager of Latvian power
transmission network assets, would become subsidiary of the joint-stock power
transmission company Augstsprieguma Tikls. Latvenergo's value will
decrease as a result.
State forest management company Latvijas Valsts Mezi
is ranked second with the company's value estimated at EUR 753.89 mln, and
network equipment manufacturer Mikrotikls is in third place with the
company's value estimated at EUR 611.62 mln.
Fourth on the list is Swedbank, with the company's
value estimated at EUR 590.89 mln, followed by Rimi Latvija (EUR 544.24 mln),
Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (EUR 524.07 mln), Tet (EUR 460.72 mln),
Latvijas Dzelzcels (EUR 420.04 mln), Repharm (EUR 401.03 mln), and Maxima
Latvija (EUR 397.04 mln) is in tenth place.
Latvenergo is also the only Latvian company that has
made it to the Top 10 most valuable Baltic companies, where Latvenergo
ranks fifth.
The most valuable Baltic companies this year are Vilniaus
Prekyba, Swedbank Group, Tallink Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Baltics,
Latvenergo, SEB Group, Eesti Energia, Luminor Group, Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai,
and Ignitis Grupe.
Top 101 of Latvia's most valuable enterprises has been
collated since 2005 by Prudentia and Nasdaq Riga in cooperation with
Firmas.lv.
