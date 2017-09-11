Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 17.10.2019, 19:47
Latvia: Companies' desire and ability to borrow has reached record heights this year
At the same time, banks' ability and willingness to lend to businesses, although still at a higher level than 10 years ago, has shrunk from 90.4 points last year to 88.34 points this year due to structural changes in the industry.
"The shadow economy, corporate tax avoidance and capital of unknown origin remain major factors influencing banks' ability and willingness to lend to businesses. With the wish to leave Latvia out of Moneyval's grey list, the banks are now more carefully than ever assessing whether the company's credit application does not show signs of a predicated crime, thereby making it necessary for businesses to implement fair business practices that are in the interest of the society as a whole. At the same time, there are also a number of lending-stimulating trends: the number of late payments has decreased and the slight decrease in the number of proposed insolvency proceedings for legal entities indicates an improvement in corporate financial health,” said Karlis Danevics, co-chair of the Finance Latvia Association Lending Committee and a member of the board at SEB Bank.
However, the ability of the top Latvian commercial banks to lend to companies has not diminished and the overall lending climate has even become more favorable, as evidenced by the increase in the loan-to-deposit ratio, said Danevics.
- 17.10.2019 Latvia has highest proportion of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Baltics - Eurostat
- 17.10.2019 Lithuania: Kamida Group Will Invest 12 mln EUR Into Logistics Center
- 17.10.2019 Latvia is celebrating 100th anniversary of Latvian National Institutions for Culture, Education and Science at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris
- 17.10.2019 Латвия прекращает давать новорожденным статус неграждан с 2020 года
- 17.10.2019 Latvia: Children born to non-citizens to get citizenzship starting from 2020
- 17.10.2019 Ukrainian president thanks Latvia for assistance in overcoming difficulties
- 17.10.2019 Lithuanian govt to consider 2020 budget, with revenue, expenditure going up
- 17.10.2019 Estonia: Coop Pank's profit up 31% on year in Q3
- 17.10.2019 Желание и возможность кредитоваться у латвийских компаний достигли рекордных показателей