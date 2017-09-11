EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Industry, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 15.10.2019, 11:25
Klaipeda FEZ Honored by FDI Intelligence for Investor Expansions
|Eimantas Kiudulas, the CEO of the Klaipeda FEZ. Press photo.
The Free
Zones of the Year ranking, made by fDi Intelligence, is one of the
most important free zone acknowledgments in the world.
The bespoke
award for investor expansions was earned because of the 50 million EUR
expansion project by Neo Group, where the company opened a third
manufacturing line in 2018, three new bottle cap manufacturing lines and the
acquisition of a plot of land for future expansion by Retal Baltic, Vingės
logistika’s plans to invest 12 mln EUR into expanding its operations, Vejo
projektai, the manufacturer of Dancer electric buses, moving into
the FlexStart space followed by plans to build their own factory, as
well as the expansion projects carried out by companies like Albright
Lietuva, Lavango, AD REM LEZ, Orion Global PET.
The award for
local transport improvements was earned due to two new public transportation
routes, with much more regular schedules and complete city coverage. The
workforce amenities award was earned because of the FEZ Exchange series of
professional events for the members of our community, as well as free bikes to
FEZ employees, the Klaipeda South Side renovation initiative and other
continual efforts to improve the FEZ infrastructure.
For the
third year in a row, the unique FlexStart building also received
recognition for its exceptional quick launch capabilities, perfect for
manufacturing, distribution, and commerce companies.
Eimantas
Kiudulas, the CEO
of the Klaipeda FEZ, says that these nods of recognition emphasize and
strengthen the long-time strategy used by the FEZ, to work towards quick launch
opportunities, flexibility and community.
“It is a
true privilege to be acknowledged by fDi Intelligence. I also find it rewarding
to see that our long-term strategy, namely our pursuit for quick launch and
flexibility, resulting in both new customers, growth of current investors and
international recognition. Our next major ambition is further improving the
environment for manufacturers' R&D activities, as well as strengthening our
portfolio of electric vehicles and renewable energy companies,” says E.
Kiudulas.
2018 has
been one of the most successful years in the zone’s history. The income
generated by the companies operating out of the Klaipeda FEZ reached
1.24 bn EUR, 20% more than the year before. The FEZ companies exported
products worth more than 600 mln EUR and paid 90 mln EUR in taxes. Five
new companies joined the Klaipeda FEZ community in the past year.
Explore the full Free Zones of the Year 2019 rankings here.
- 15.10.2019 Lux Express expands to Belarus
- 15.10.2019 Vocational training: acquiring new skills
- 15.10.2019 Back Almost half of EU pupils study vocational programmes
- 14.10.2019 Налоги и пошлины после Brexit: выездная сессия СГД у латвийцев в Англии
- 14.10.2019 Amber Grid разрешено подписать договор о строительстве газопровода в Польшу с Alvora
- 14.10.2019 С ноября литовцам компенсируют приобретение более экологиных автомобиле
- 14.10.2019 Oil price pass-through to consumer prices in Latvia
- 14.10.2019 Arco Real Estate: с начала года цены на серийные квартиры в Риге выросли на 2,7%
- 14.10.2019 Eastnine takes possession of S7-2 in Vilnius
- 14.10.2019 Lithuania's public procurement body allows Amber Grid to sign GIPL contract with Alvora