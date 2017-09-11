New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States grew by 19% in 3Q 2019

Analysis of fully-processed registrations’ data performed by AV Automotive Research / AutoTyrimai, based on source data obtained from Regitra (Lithuania), CSDD (Latvia) and Maanteeamet (Estonia), reveals that new light-vehicle (M1&N1) registrations in the Baltic States grew by 18.6% to 25’505 units in III quarter 2019.

Lithuania sustained its rapid growth and firmly kept the first place in the region (+33.5% to 12’130 units).





Latvia also kept growing but remained far behind its neighbours by the total volume (+13.2% to 5’293 units).





Estonia actually resumed a growth, albeit it was the slowest, and firmly held the second position by volume (+4.4% to 8’082 units).





Hugely boosted by re-exports, Lithuania accounted for almost half (47.6%) of the total market, while Estonia and Latvia respectively had near one third (31.7%) and one fifth (20.7%). When calculated per 1’000 inhabitants, Estonia kept its clear lead here with its index 6.1 while Lithuanian one was 4.3 and Latvian – 2.8.

There were 22’808 passenger cars (+20.2%) and 2’697 light commercial vehicles (+6.8%) registered in the Baltic States in III quarter 2019. The best performing makes (brands) were Fiat (3’959 units), Toyota (3’268), Volkswagen (2’491), Skoda (2’144) and Renault (1’482). The most popular models were Fiat 500 (2’514 units), Fiat Tipo (1’017), Toyota Corolla (974), Toyota RAV4 (919) and Skoda Octavia (878).

New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States increased 18.6% to 79’539 in the January-September of 2019. Lithuania was the fastest-growing by far and the largest market (+42.0% to 38’282 units), Latvia also kept growing however was the smallest Information (+7.9% to 16’124 units) while Estonia, despite going down by just 22 units, remained the second one by far (-0.1% to 25’133 units).