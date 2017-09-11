Analytics, Car market, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania
New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States grew by 19% in 3Q 2019
Lithuania sustained its rapid growth and firmly kept the
first place in the region (+33.5% to 12’130 units).
Latvia also kept growing but remained far behind its
neighbours by the total volume (+13.2% to 5’293 units).
Estonia actually
resumed a growth, albeit it was the slowest, and firmly held the second
position by volume (+4.4% to 8’082 units).
Hugely boosted by re-exports, Lithuania accounted for almost
half (47.6%) of the total market, while Estonia and Latvia respectively had
near one third (31.7%) and one fifth (20.7%). When calculated per 1’000
inhabitants, Estonia kept its clear lead here with its index 6.1 while
Lithuanian one was 4.3 and Latvian – 2.8.
There were 22’808 passenger cars (+20.2%) and 2’697 light
commercial vehicles (+6.8%) registered in the Baltic States in III quarter
2019. The best performing makes (brands) were Fiat (3’959 units), Toyota
(3’268), Volkswagen (2’491), Skoda (2’144) and Renault (1’482).
The most popular models were Fiat 500 (2’514 units), Fiat Tipo (1’017), Toyota
Corolla (974), Toyota RAV4 (919) and Skoda Octavia (878).
New light-vehicle registrations in the Baltic States
increased 18.6% to 79’539 in the January-September of 2019. Lithuania was the
fastest-growing by far and the largest market (+42.0% to 38’282 units), Latvia
also kept growing however was the smallest Information (+7.9% to 16’124 units)
while Estonia, despite going down by just 22 units, remained the second one by
far (-0.1% to 25’133 units).
