Thursday, 10.10.2019, 14:27
airBaltic planning to establish a base in Estonia
airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said in the Esimene stuudio (First Studio) broadcast of public broadcaster ERR that the company currently employs 33 Estonians, but there will be more as people are flying more and more from Estonia.
"In the future, we will establish a base in Estonia and then, flights departing from Estonia will be serviced by Estonian teams. We already have Estonian pilots and cabin crew. Along with the growth of the market share, we will also be employing more people from Estonia and Lithuania," he said.
In addition, the head of the Latvian national air carrier promised that the number of airBaltic 's direct routes from Tallinn will not decrease.
airBaltic currently offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malaga, Oslo, Paris, Riga, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius. During the upcoming winter season, the airline will also launch direct flights to Salzburg. In May 2020, the carrier will launch direct flights to Nice in France, thus bringing the number of direct routes from Tallinn to 14.
"We have a 23% market share in Tallinn. And most importantly, we provide important connections. Not only fight direct flights from Tallinn, but we also offer connecting flights to 80 destinations via Riga and from there to over 300 destinations across the world. This kind of connectivity is the backbone of our flight planning. We can plan direct routes as part of a larger network," Gauss added.
The primary airBaltic shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1.
