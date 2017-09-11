airBaltic Announces New Flights to Manchester, Yerevan and Two Norwegian Cities

Latvian airline airBaltic announces that as of summer season 2020 it will launch new flights from Riga to Manchester (United Kingdom), Yerevan (Armenia) as well as Bergen and Trondheim (both Norway), informed airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “With addition of several new exciting destinations, next summer season airBaltic will perform up to 100 daily scheduled flights. We are glad to offer our passengers a larger variety of destinations and further improve connectivity between Baltics and the world.”

In addition, on May 1, 2020 airBaltic will launch flights from Tallinn to Nice. It will be the 14th destination offered from the Estonian capital.





Flights from Riga to Manchester will commence on March 29, 2020 and will be performed four times per week. Flights to Bergen and Trondheim will be launched on March 31 and April 1 respectively, while flights to Yerevan will begin on May 3, 2020.