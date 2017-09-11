Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Wednesday, 09.10.2019
airBaltic Announces New Flights to Manchester, Yerevan and Two Norwegian Cities
Latvian airline airBaltic announces that as of summer season 2020 it will launch new flights from Riga to Manchester (United Kingdom), Yerevan (Armenia) as well as Bergen and Trondheim (both Norway), informed airBaltic.
Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic:
“With addition of several new exciting destinations, next summer season airBaltic will perform up to 100 daily
scheduled flights. We are glad to offer our passengers a larger variety of
destinations and further improve connectivity between Baltics and the world.”
In addition, on May 1, 2020 airBaltic will launch flights from Tallinn to Nice. It will be the
14th destination offered from the Estonian capital.
Flights from Riga to
Manchester will commence on March 29, 2020 and will be performed four times per
week. Flights to Bergen and Trondheim will be launched on March 31 and April 1
respectively, while flights to Yerevan will begin on May 3, 2020.
