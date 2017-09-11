Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Statistics, Tourism
Estonia: In August, 488,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments
In August, foreign tourists who used services of accommodation establishments spent 541,000 nights in Estonia. 29% of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 11% from Germany, 9% from Russia and 8% from Latvia. The number of tourists from Finland, which had decreased in previous months, increased for the second consecutive month (4%). The tourists came mostly from European countries, as well as from the USA and Asia. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 78% came to Estonia for a holiday, 17% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 65% of foreign tourists preferred an accommodation in Harju county, 11% stayed in accommodation establishments in Pärnu county and 8% in Tartu county.
The number of domestic tourists in accommodation establishments increased 9% compared to August 2018. They spent a total of 345,000 nights in accommodation establishments, which is a 7% increase compared to the previous year. Most the domestic tourists were on a holiday trip (69%) and some were on a business trip (17%). About a fifth of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 15% in Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county and 9% in Tartu county.
In August, 1,394 accommodation establishments served tourists, offering 24,000 rooms and 58,000 bed places. 59% of the rooms and 49% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 39 euros, i.e one euro less than in August last year. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 48 euros, in Pärnu county and Tartu counties 37 euros and in Ida-Viru county 32 euros.
|Accommodation
|Total
|Northern Estonia
|North-Eastern Estonia
|Central Estonia
|Western Estonia
|Southern Estonia
|Accommodation establishments
|1,394
|258
|67
|136
|534
|399
|Rooms
|24,253
|9,501
|1,561
|1,848
|6,571
|4,772
|Bed places
|58,460
|21,253
|3,647
|4,930
|16,412
|12,218
|Room occupancy rate, %
|59
|76
|60
|40
|49
|48
|Bed place occupancy rate, %
|49
|62
|53
|35
|41
|40
|Tourists accommodated
|487,883
|224,935
|35,058
|31,999
|111,252
|84,639
|Nights spent
|885,139
|411,025
|60,106
|53,466
|209,185
|151,357
|residents of Estonia
|344,526
|67,363
|36,001
|39,412
|102,511
|99,239
|foreign visitors
|540,613
|343,662
|24,105
|14,054
|106,674
|52,118
|Average cost of a guest night, euros
|39
|48
|32
|25
|34
|29
