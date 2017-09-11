Estonia: In August, 488,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments

According to Statistics Estonia, in August, 9% more tourists stayed in accommodation establishments than in August 2018. The number of nights spent by tourists increased by 7%. 286,000 of the visitors of accommodation establishments were foreign tourists and 202,000 were domestic tourists.

In August, foreign tourists who used services of accommodation establishments spent 541,000 nights in Estonia. 29% of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 11% from Germany, 9% from Russia and 8% from Latvia. The number of tourists from Finland, which had decreased in previous months, increased for the second consecutive month (4%). The tourists came mostly from European countries, as well as from the USA and Asia. Of the accommodated foreign tourists, 78% came to Estonia for a holiday, 17% were on a business trip and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 65% of foreign tourists preferred an accommodation in Harju county, 11% stayed in accommodation establishments in Pärnu county and 8% in Tartu county.





The number of domestic tourists in accommodation establishments increased 9% compared to August 2018. They spent a total of 345,000 nights in accommodation establishments, which is a 7% increase compared to the previous year. Most the domestic tourists were on a holiday trip (69%) and some were on a business trip (17%). About a fifth of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 15% in Pärnu county and 11% in Ida-Viru county and 9% in Tartu county.





In August, 1,394 accommodation establishments served tourists, offering 24,000 rooms and 58,000 bed places. 59% of the rooms and 49% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 39 euros, i.e one euro less than in August last year. The average cost of a guest night in Harju county was 48 euros, in Pärnu county and Tartu counties 37 euros and in Ida-Viru county 32 euros.



