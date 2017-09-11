EBRD invests EUR 25 mln in BaltCap private equity fund

The EBRD is supporting the development of alternative funding sources in the Baltic states by committing EUR 25 mln in favour of BaltCap Private Equity Fund III,EBRD informed in press release.

BaltCap's new fund will increase the availability of private equity financing in the region, which is crucial for the development of private and entrepreneurial initiatives, as well as small business growth. As the fund primarily targets investments in small to mid-cap companies across the Baltic states, there is significant potential for wider regional economic growth.





The fund has held a first close with EUR 126 mln in commitments. The fund will support the long-term growth of small Baltic businesses and assist portfolio companies with strategic development and expansion in both domestic markets and internationally.





BaltCap is the region's largest investor across private equity, growth capital and infrastructure, and continues to contribute to the ongoing development of the Baltic economies. The company is a strong pillar of support for the EBRD's capacity-building activities across the three countries, bringing deep experience and an extensive network to the businesses that it works with.





The EBRD has been working in the Baltic states since 1991 and has invested over €2.3 bn in 263 projects in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Diversifying funding sources for the corporate sector, supporting the green economy and developing the capital market are among the Bank's priorities in these countries.