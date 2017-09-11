Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Transavia to launch flights from Riga to Paris
Transavia will fly from Riga to Orly twice a week – on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The service from Riga will be launched on 29 March 2020. Flights are available from 39€ one way.
“I am delighted to welcome Transavia to Riga Airport and would like to point out that, in addition to another great option for travelling to the French capital renowned for its cultural and historic values, our passengers will also gain access to Transavia’s wide network of flights with nearly 60 destinations from Orly throughout Europe and the Mediterranean,” said Ilona Līce, Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport.
The Air France-KLM group low-cost airline Transavia offers flights from France (Orly, Nantes, Lyon) and the Netherlands (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Eindhoven and Groningen) to more than 100 destinations in Europe and the Mediterranean. Transavia carried 15.8 mln passengers in 2018.
Riga International Airport
is a fast-growing Northern European air traffic hub. The 20 airlines operating
at Riga Airport offer more than 90 destinations in the winter season and more
than 100 in the summer season. In 2018, Riga Airport handled over 7 million
passengers - nearly a half of the entire Baltic air passenger traffic.
