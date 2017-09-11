CityBee invests EUR 1.5 mln in rental cars in Riga

CityBee ride-sharing company has invested EUR 1.5 million in expanding its operations in Latvia to start car-sharing services in Riga, the company's representatives told LETA.

Initially the car park consists of 300 cars, but gradually their number will increase.





After studying habits of the Riga residents, the company offers rent of Fiat 500 and Toyota Corolla cars. The rental cars can also be used and left in Lithuania.





"We have learned from experience of other countries that a broad network of vehicles is necessary so that the users have good experience. EUR 1.5 mln have been invested in development of the new segment," said CityBee Latvija head Egila Gailuma.





CityBee entered the Latvian market in spring with rent of Fiat Ducato cargo cars. In summer it launched 500 electric scooter rent in Riga and Jurmala.





CityBee is a project of investment company Modus Group.





CityBee Latvia was founded in March and belongs to Lithuanian company CityBee Solutions that operates in 14 cities in Europe.