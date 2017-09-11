Car market, Financial Services, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 02.10.2019, 13:24
CityBee invests EUR 1.5 mln in rental cars in Riga
Initially the car park consists of 300 cars, but gradually their number will increase.
After studying habits of the Riga residents, the company offers rent of Fiat 500 and Toyota Corolla cars. The rental cars can also be used and left in Lithuania.
"We have learned from experience of other countries that a broad network of vehicles is necessary so that the users have good experience. EUR 1.5 mln have been invested in development of the new segment," said CityBee Latvija head Egila Gailuma.
CityBee entered the Latvian market in spring with rent of Fiat Ducato cargo cars. In summer it launched 500 electric scooter rent in Riga and Jurmala.
CityBee is a project of investment company Modus Group.
CityBee Latvia was founded in March and belongs to Lithuanian company CityBee Solutions that operates in 14 cities in Europe.
- 02.10.2019 Estonian realtor 1Partner expands to Latvia
- 02.10.2019 The Open Data Hackathon for Municipalities 2019” will be held in Valmiera
- 02.10.2019 Беларусь и Латвия могут увеличить число поездов между странами
- 02.10.2019 Zile, Kazaks, Cerps, Bauze mentioned in parties' unofficial talks as possible candidates for Bank of Latvia governor
- 02.10.2019 Continental designing new plastic molding facility in Lithuania
- 02.10.2019 Saaremaa-Latvia ferry service tender fails
- 02.10.2019 Continental проектирует завод пластмассового литья в Каунасской СЭЗ
- 02.10.2019 Сенатор Верховного суда не констатировала оснований для отставки генпрокурора Калнмейерса
- 02.10.2019 Названы претенденты на должность президента Банка Латвии
- 02.10.2019 Задержанный KNAB член правления Latvijas valsts celi Стродс освобожден от должности