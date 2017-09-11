Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta extends oil product handling contract with Belarus' BNK

Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil) has extended its oil product handling contract with BNK (UK) Limited, a subsidiary of Belorusskaya Neftyanaya Kompaniya (Belarusian Oil Company, or BNK), Belarus' biggest oil product exporter, Klaipedos nafta infotmed NASDAQ.

BNK undertakes to ship Belarusian refineries' light and dark oil products via the Klaipeda oil terminal for another two years, the Lithuanian company said on Tuesday.

The contract, in effect since 2016, has been extended until late 2021 with an option to extend it for another period, it said.





Darius Silenskis, Klaipedos Nafta's acting CEO, described the contract with BNK as "a significant achievement" proving the terminal operator's ability to remain competitive in the Baltic region.





Klaipedos Nafta began to cooperate with the Belarusian partners more than a decade ago.