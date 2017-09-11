Estonia: Myfitness subsidiary Gym! to expand to Latvia

Gym!, subsidiary of the operator of fitness facilities MyFitness, is about to expand its network of gyms open round the clock to Latvia by opening a gym in downtown Riga in autumn 2020, informed LETA/BNS.

The new 1,500-square-meter Gym! facility will operate in a fully renovated portion of the popular Origo shopping mall, the company said. The shopping mall that is visited by nearly 25 mln people a year is situated next to the Riga railway station and not far from the intercity bus station.





The CEO of MyFitness and Gym Eesti, Erkki Torn, said that Riga has been lacking a fitness facility with so favorable prices to date.





The manager of Gym Eesti, Siim Vilumets, said the company is planning to invest 3 mn euros in the establishment of new gyms next year alone.





In Tallinn, Gym Eesti OU is about to open a new gym in the Old City at the address 3 Aia Street in November and a facility in Ulemiste Shopping Center at the beginning of next year.





Gym Eesti OU is a subsidiary of My Fitness AS that started business in 2017. The first gym of the Gym! chain was opened in Veeriku Sports Center in Tartu in spring 2018 and the second in Tehnopol Science Park in Tallinn at the end of the summer of that year.