Passenger turnover at Riga Airport up 10.6% in eight months

In the first eight months of 2019, Riga International Airport received 5.225 mln passengers, which is an increase of 10.6% against the respective period a year ago, according to information released by the airport.

In August, the airport handled 832,041 passengers, up 13.1% against the same period a year ago.





The number of flights handled by the airport in the eight months of 2019 rose 4.7% y-o-y to 58,358 flights. In August, the number of flights rose 5.6% y-o-y to 8,382.





Cargo turnover at Riga Airport declined 4.6% from the first eight months of last year to 17,817 tons this year. In August, the airport handled 2,286 tons of cargo, which is an increase of 1% against the same period a year ago.





In the first eight months of 2018, Riga Airport received 4.722 mln passengers, as well as handled 55,729 flights and 18,669 tons of cargo. In the full 2018, the airport serviced 7.056 mln passengers, up 15.7% from a year before, and handled 83,468 flights and 28,256 tons of cargo.

Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states.