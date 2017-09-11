Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.09.2019, 12:38
Passenger turnover at Riga Airport up 10.6% in eight months
In August, the airport handled 832,041 passengers, up 13.1%
against the same period a year ago.
The number of flights handled by the airport in the eight
months of 2019 rose 4.7% y-o-y to 58,358 flights. In August, the number of
flights rose 5.6% y-o-y to 8,382.
Cargo turnover at Riga Airport declined 4.6% from the first
eight months of last year to 17,817 tons this year. In August, the airport
handled 2,286 tons of cargo, which is an increase of 1% against the same period
a year ago.
In the first eight months of 2018, Riga Airport received
4.722 mln passengers, as well as handled 55,729 flights and 18,669 tons of
cargo. In the full 2018, the airport serviced 7.056 mln passengers, up 15.7%
from a year before, and handled 83,468 flights and 28,256 tons of cargo.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in
the Baltic states.
