Baltic, Car market, Ecology, Energy, Good for Business, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.09.2019, 10:06
IONITY’s fast-charging network to be deployed in the Baltics
Following the main international
transit routes, three charging stations will be built in Lithuania and three
more in Latvia and Estonia. IONITY is not disclosing the exact locations of its
Baltic charging stations, but Circle K was chosen as a location partner. The
company’s focus will be on long-distance travel. Construction is set to
commence in December 2019 with the stations being up and running in 2020.
“We are very optimistic about the
Baltic EV market. We believe we will contribute to its further growth. While we
are planning to start with 2 charging outlets for each of our Baltic stations,
our infrastructure will be ready to support up to 6 outlets per site, as the
demand increases,” according to Jan Haugen Ihle, Head of IONITY Northern
Europe.
Ihle is unable to reveal the exact
amount IONITY plans to invest into the 6-station network in the Baltics, but
can say that that the local OEMs will be responsible for marketing in the
Baltics, yet all EV owners will be able to benefit from the network due to
IONITY’s transparent and universal 8 EUR per charge pricing model.
GATAS was selected as the
infrastructure partner for the IONITY network in the Baltic states. According
to Ihle, the decision was based in part on the company’s experience in traffic
and EV infrastructure, as well as a strong belief in the future of electric
vehicles.
Ingrida Kondrotienė, the CEO of
GATAS, says that the IONITY network will be a significant addition to Baltic EV
infrastructure and should give the EV market a major boost.
“Clearly, the charging speed and gaps
in long-distance infrastructure have been the major bottlenecks limiting the
local EV market. We are proud to be able to lay a strong foundation for the
future of the Baltic EV market by filling these gaps together with IONITY,”
Kondrotienė states.
"The Lithuanian EV market has
been growing really fast. And so we plan to offer high-power charging stations
and the best EV charging experience at our retail locations in the main
transport arteries. In this project, we have one main goal with major car
manufacturers: to ensure fast car battery charging and, consequently, to save
drivers' time. We are sure that the excellence of our services - from snacks to
fuel, both conventional and electric - make us unique in the market," adds
Skirmantas Mačiukas, the CEO of Circle K Lithuania.
Currently, IONITY has almost 150
charging stations in operation across Europe, expanding to a further 250 sites,
with a planned total of 2400 charging points in 24 countries by the end of
2020. IONITY's charging speed is 7 times faster than the standard found today.
This significant improvement is achieved by providing the maximum charging
power of up to 350 kW per charger at its stations. IONITY’s infrastructure is
compatible with all CCS-compliant vehicles: The Combined Charging System (CCS)
is the most widely supported charging standard in Europe and is compatible with
almost all EVs on sale today and in the near future. The IONITY High-Power charging network is
powered by 100% renewable energy. By offering only renewable energy IONITY is
acting responsibly to reduce the individual CO2 footprint of all customers
charging at IONITY stations.
IONITY is based in Munich and was founded in 2017; it is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, and the Volkswagen Group with Porsche AG. The goal of the joint venture is to build an extensive and reliable 350 kW High-Power-Charging network (HPC) for electric vehicles in Europe to make long-distance EV travel a reality. IONITY has been able to secure attractive national and international locations through its strong partners.
- 27.09.2019 Лоукостер Lauda начнет полеты из Таллинна в Вену
- 27.09.2019 Eesti Energia предлагает частным клиентам установку солнечных батарей в рассрочку
- 27.09.2019 Liepajas metalurgs стал частью Лиепайского индустриального парка
- 26.09.2019 Austrian low-cost carrier Lauda to launch Tallinn-Vienna service in April
- 26.09.2019 Augstsprieguma tikls в 2020 году инвестирует в развитие 63 млн. евро
- 26.09.2019 Lithuanian PM: Astravyets remains key issue in ties with Belarus
- 26.09.2019 Latvia: Insurance premiums grow 2%, claims up 34% in H1
- 26.09.2019 Port of Riga Rapidly Increases Volume of Handled Wood Pellets
- 26.09.2019 Объем перевалки древесных гранул в Рижском порту стремительно растет
- 26.09.2019 Bolt starts accepting Apple Pay as method of payment