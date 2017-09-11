Austrian low-cost carrier Lauda to launch Tallinn-Vienna service in April

The Austrian low-cost airline Lauda will start operating direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna in April 2020, informed Tallinn Airport representatives.

"Lauda joining the list of cooperation partners of Tallinn Airport is very welcome, as their strong position on the Austrian market gives us an excellent opportunity to increase the numbers of Austrians visiting Estonia," Tallinn Airport Chief Commercial Officer Eero Pargmae said.





Flights to Vienna will be operated three times a week and tickets will start from 19.99 euros.