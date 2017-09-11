Ryanair launch flights from Lithuania's Palanga to Dublin

Ireland's budget carrier Ryanair is set to launch flights between the Lithuanian seaside resort of Palanga and the Irish capital of Dublin in March 2020, the airline said in a press release.

The airline said that the Palanga-Dublin route will operate three times weekly as part of its summer 2020 schedule.





It expects to announce the full schedule up to October 2020 shortly.





Ryanair currently offers direct flights to Dublin from the airports of Vilnius and Kaunas.