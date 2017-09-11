Levira and Pixellot Introduce AI-automated Sports Production to All Estonian and Latvian Basketball Leagues

AS Levira, Estonia's leading TV and radio network operator and Pixellot, the worldwide leader in AI-automated sports production have signed an exclusive, long-term production agreement with the Estonian and Latvian Basketball Associations. Levira will produce and live-stream all Paf Estonian-Latvian Basketball League games, Women's Baltic League ELITE and International Division games using Pixellot AI-automated technology. The games of the lower Estonian leagues will also be broadcast via Telia TV, Estonia’s leading Telco, Levira representatives informed BC.

“The Estonian Basketball Association and Levira are investing in the future - the number of games covered is growing and even the games of the lower leagues will be available for viewing which will add to the excitement of those leagues” said Keio Kuhi, Secretary General of the Estonian Basketball Association.





Twenty Pixellot Prime systems are already being deployed at basketball arenas across Estonia and Latvia. Pixellot’s AI-automated technology ensures high-quality broadcasts without any human operators at the venue including advanced graphics and statistics. Computer vision algorithms monitor the movement of the ball and the players, and automatically select the action and highlights sports fans want to watch.





“Our long-term agreement with the Estonian Basketball Association is a big step forward in incorporating the leading automated production solution in the sports halls of the Baltic States,” said Martti Kinkar, Levira's Head of Innovation and Development. “Using Pixellot’s technology, we will bring more, high-quality sports coverage to millions of fans in the region and around the world.”





“We are excited to be the first sports organization in Latvia to partner up with an automated camera solution provider. This will bring the visibility of Latvian club basketball to a level never seen before and offer the clubs tools to improve their communication platforms, as well as coaching tools and instant replay system for the referees,” said Edgars Berzins, Director of Latvian Basketball leagues.

“We are pleased that after a thorough evaluation process, Pixellot was unanimously selected to be the provider of automated sports production solutions” said Alon Werber, CEO of Pixellot. “Levira is at the forefront of innovation in its field and with 20 Pixellot Prime systems slated to be installed in Estonian and Latvian arenas, there is no doubt that local fans are going to enjoy many more hours of basketball.”





In early October, Levira will be launching their first broadcasts on the Telia LIVE special channel, and at the beginning of the new year, the games will move to the Inspira channel that Telia is creating.

AS Levira is a digital services provider and technology partner to companies whose business depends on technologies and who wish to involve a professional service provider that can offer the necessary solutions. Levira produces TV content, helps media services providers design TV channels and ensures that programmes are on the air 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Levira is the main TV and radio network operator in Estonia, and owns one of the largest data centres in Estonia. Levira’s customers are international and regional IT companies and media service providers. Levira’s shareholders are the Republic of Estonia (51%) and the French telecom and broadcasting company TDF Group (49%).