Baltic Export, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Monday, 23.09.2019, 13:33
Lithuanian-owned City Service gears up to export its e-Housing app abroad
BC, Vilnius, 23.09.2019.
Lithuanian-owned property administration and maintenance group City Service is combining its digital services into a single company named City Service Digital as part of plans to export its e-Bustas (e-Housing) mobile app and other digital projects implemented in Lithuania to foreign markets, informed LETA/BNS.
"This to prepare for the export of the products we have in Lithuania to the countries where the group operates -- Poland, Spain and neighboring Latvia," City Service Executive Manager Ignas Krasauskas told.
"We will start offering certain services to Latvian customers, and then Poland is in the plans later next year," he added.
Krasauskas said the company was eyeing other markets, too, by gave no details.
The e-Bustas app was launched in Lithuania two years ago. Currently, 40% of City Service's customers are using electronic services, according to the executive manager.
