Klaipeda port's Jan-Aug cargo traffic grows 3.9% to 31.3 mln tons

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda handled 31.313 mln tons of cargo in January through August 2019, up 3.9% from 30.151 mln tons in the same period last year, the port authority said LETA/BNS.

In August alone, however, cargo traffic at the port declined by 9.2% y-o-y to 3.741 mln tons.





In the eight months y-o-y, general cargo volumes rose by 0.7 % to 10.5 mln tons, liquid cargo volumes edged up by 0.1% to 6.94 mln tons, and bulk cargo volumes grew by 8.5% to 13.84 mln tons.





The total number of ship calls in Klaipeda increased by 1.6% to 4,524 and passenger numbers were up by 4.8% to 311,200 passengers.