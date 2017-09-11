Cargo, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Thursday, 19.09.2019
Klaipeda port's Jan-Aug cargo traffic grows 3.9% to 31.3 mln tons
The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda handled 31.313 mln tons of cargo in January through August 2019, up 3.9% from 30.151 mln tons in the same period last year, the port authority said LETA/BNS.
In August alone, however, cargo traffic at the port declined
by 9.2% y-o-y to 3.741 mln tons.
In the eight months y-o-y, general cargo volumes rose by 0.7
% to 10.5 mln tons, liquid cargo volumes edged up by 0.1% to 6.94 mln tons,
and bulk cargo volumes grew by 8.5% to 13.84 mln tons.
The total number of ship calls in Klaipeda increased by 1.6%
to 4,524 and passenger numbers were up by 4.8% to 311,200 passengers.
