Lithuania's Krekenavos Agrofirma allowed to export beef to China

Krekenavos Agrofirma, a meat processing company owned by the family of Viktor Uspaskich, the founder and chairman of the Lithuanian Labor Party, has become the first Lithuanian company to get the green light for beef exports to China, informed LETA/BNS.

According to the Lithuanian State Food and Veterinary Service, it has been notified this week that Krekenavos Agrofirma meets China's import requirements and is on the list of companies allowed to export frozen beef.





The green light came after an inspection carried out by Chinese experts in Lithuania in June.

As part of their visit, the experts visited Krekenavos Agrofirma and another two Lithuanian companies willing to export frozen beef to China. They told Biovela-Utenos Mesa and Agaras to separate their pig and cattle slaughter lines and then re-apply for beef exports.





According to the service, Lithuania exported 335 tons of canned milk, nearly 134 tons of cheese, 717 tons of food-grade powdered milk, 200 tons of whey, 62 tons of culinary products and 15 tons of ice cream to China this year so far.