Reconstruction of Panevezys bypass completed in Lithuania

The reconstruction of the 22-km-long Panevezys bypass, which is part of the Via Baltica highway, has been completed, with almost 45 mln euros invested into the project over the past couple of years, "Conditions have been created on the country's key highway from north to south to drive faster with a lower risk of accidents," Transport Minister Jaroslav Narkevic said in a statement.

Reversible traffic lanes have been installed on the bypass, with Vitalijus Andrejevas, head of the Lithuanian Road Administration, noting that it’s the first road section of this kind in Lithuania.





"The biggest advantage of a 2+1 road is that oncoming traffic flows are separated, thus, eliminating one of the biggest risks, which is head-on collisions," Andrejevas said.





The work has been carried out by Lithuanian road and bridge construction company Panevezio Keliai for 44.6 mln euros, with the fund coming from the EU and the state budget.





Preparations are now underway for the next stage of the Via Baltica's reconstruction from Marijampole to the Lithuanian-Polish border.





The Via Baltica's total length is 274 km and it has the status of a project of exceptional significance to the state in Lithuania.