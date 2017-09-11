Construction, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
Reconstruction of Panevezys bypass completed in Lithuania
Reversible traffic lanes have been installed on the bypass, with Vitalijus Andrejevas, head of the Lithuanian Road Administration, noting that it’s the first road section of this kind in Lithuania.
"The biggest advantage of a 2+1 road is that oncoming traffic flows are separated, thus, eliminating one of the biggest risks, which is head-on collisions," Andrejevas said.
The work has been carried out by Lithuanian road and bridge construction company Panevezio Keliai for 44.6 mln euros, with the fund coming from the EU and the state budget.
Preparations are now underway for the next stage of the Via Baltica's reconstruction from Marijampole to the Lithuanian-Polish border.
The Via Baltica's total length is 274 km and it has the status of a project of exceptional significance to the state in Lithuania.
