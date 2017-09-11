LDz Logistika to cooperate with German DB Cargo Eurasia

LDz Logistika, a subsidiary of state-owned Latvijas Dzelzcels company, today signed a cooperation agreement with German logistics company DB Cargo Eurasia on further cooperation in joint projects, LDz spokeswoman Ella Petermane reported.

The agreement provides for cooperation between both companies in organization of multimodal transportation services, organization of export of goods from China, promoting import of different cargos to Latvia and ensuring transit cargos through Latvia.





Both parties also plan to cooperate in implementation of investment projects.





The companies resolve to support each other's services and products in the logistics sector and take care of a positive image of the cooperation partner in public environment.





DB Cargo Eurasia is a subsidiary of German railway company Deutche Bahn, providing logistics services in Eurasia, ensuring cargo transportation from China to Europe. The company has representations in Berlin, Moscow, Shanghai.





Latvijas Dzelzcels is a state-owned railway company. Latvijas Dzelzcels group comprises the parent company, Latvijas Dzelcels, and six subsidiaries: LatRailNet, LDz Cargo, LDz Infrastruktura, LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, LDz Apsardze, and LDz Logistika.