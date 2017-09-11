EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Logistics, Railways, Transport
LDz Logistika to cooperate with German DB Cargo Eurasia
The agreement provides for cooperation between both companies in organization of multimodal transportation services, organization of export of goods from China, promoting import of different cargos to Latvia and ensuring transit cargos through Latvia.
Both parties also plan to cooperate in implementation of investment projects.
The companies resolve to support each other's services and products in the logistics sector and take care of a positive image of the cooperation partner in public environment.
DB Cargo Eurasia is a subsidiary of German railway company Deutche Bahn, providing logistics services in Eurasia, ensuring cargo transportation from China to Europe. The company has representations in Berlin, Moscow, Shanghai.
Latvijas Dzelzcels is a state-owned railway company. Latvijas Dzelzcels group comprises the parent company, Latvijas Dzelcels, and six subsidiaries: LatRailNet, LDz Cargo, LDz Infrastruktura, LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, LDz Apsardze, and LDz Logistika.
