Thursday, 12.09.2019
Gandalf Distribution AB becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of ELKO Group
In July 2017 ELKO Group acquired
85% of shares in Gandalf Distribution AB, one of the leading distributors of
computers and peripheral products in Sweden. This event marked the first steps
of ELKO Group’s expansion into the Nordic market. The share of ELKO Group’s
revenue from the Nordic region reached 6% by 30 June 2019.
“ELKO highly values the experience and the well-established business model of Gandalf in the Nordic region – we were confident about the acquisition narrative and the synergies it will bring to both companies from the very beginning. During these two years we have jointly managed to significantly expand Gandalf’s product portfolio (adding vendors Intel, Ubiquity, Razer, Kingston, MSI, Microsoft, to name a few) ensuring that our customers have access to a broader range of products. This has helped to achieve a CAGR of 19% for ELKO Group’s Nordic revenue by the end of Q2 2019. We have also strengthened the product management team in order to maintain a high standard of service for both our vendors and our customers. This groundwork has prepared us for the further growth of Gandalf’s operations over the following three years, not only in Sweden, but across the Nordic region. Accordingly, acquiring 15% of shares and achieving full operational integration is a logical and easy decision to make. Gandalf’s team has proven to be highly motivated and professional – we are looking forward to many more opportunities, achievements and mutual growth!”, told Svens Dinsdorfs, CEO, ELKO Group
Gandalf has been
operating under its own brand which it has gradually introduced together with a
separate company culture and functional elements, but further integration will
take place in the near future. David Nicander will continue in his position as
CEO.
Gandalf Distribution was established in Malmö in 1984 and currently has 45 employees. Gandalf distributes IT-related hardware – laptops, hard drives, monitors, graphics cards, network products, mobile phones and components – to dealers across the Nordic region. Gandalf is one of the region’s largest distributors with sales offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Lund. Gandalf recently completed its financial year with a SEK 840 mln (USD 90 mln) revenue
