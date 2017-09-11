Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
IT company Mikrotikls profit increases 1.8 times in 2018
The company's management report says that the company has
stable market positions, focusing on development of new products and increasing
exports.
The management report says that most of Mikrotikls
purchases and sales are in US dollars. Last year's fluctuations of the US
dollar against the euro had a negative impact on the company's earnings. The
company places free cash in short-term deposits for up to three months.
Mikrotikls management expects sales to stabilize this
year as the company will continue work on new product development as well as
increasing customer confidence.
The company has a contract with the responsible
entrepreneurship company Latvijas Zalais Punkts for waste collection and
recycling, in order to prevent the environmentally harmful components used in
the electronics industry from damaging the environment.
In 2017, the company posted EUR 251.623 mln in turnover and
EUR 43,256 mln in profit.
Mikrotikls was registered in March 1996, the
company's registered capital is EUR 2,840.
