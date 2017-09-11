EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Technology, Telecomunications
SES Redefines Live Events with Synchronised Satellite and OTT
Even a few seconds of delay between different screens can
spoil the live event experience, and this has been a challenge to eliminate.
SES’s unique solution achieves that synchronisation, giving broadcasters
confidence that their viewers will be able to enjoy unforgettable moments.
SES’s Satellite and OTT in sync solution takes the source
signal on its way to the satellite and distributes it via IP in tandem with
satellite. By applying low-latency encoding and tuning to the IP stream at the
source, the solution can deliver the content to OTT platforms in sync with the
satellite signal. The technique shaves off the seconds of delay between a
traditional television broadcast and other low-latency OTT solutions or regular
OTT broadcasts. “Today’s broadcasters
are looking to protect and grow their business by delivering the best
experience possible during live events, particularly for premium sports. When a
fan is watching an important match on an OTT platform and they hear the crowd
at the bar down the street cheering before they even see the goal, the
disappointment is palpable,” said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Video. “Being a
hybrid video distributor, SES can process video at the source for both
satellite and OTT distribution, helping broadcasters deliver a unique,
consistent, and satisfying end-user experience.”
SES leads the industry with its worldwide reach of over 355
million TV households (or 1 billion people) and distributes over 8,200 channels
via satellite. SES’s recent unification of its whollyowned video services
subsidiary, MX1, with its SES Video business unit, means SES now manages over
525 channels and delivers more than 8,400 hours of online video streaming,
including over 620 hours of premium sports and live events per day. Going to
market with a unified solution for video infrastructure and services means that
SES will accelerate the rollout of hybrid linear and non-linear content
delivery services and solutions with unprecedented global reach.
