40 new stores opened in extension of Alfa shopping mall

There will be 40 new stores opened in the new extension of Alfa shopping mall in Riga, thus, the total number of stores in Alfa will reach 210, said Patrick van Dooyeweert, investment and development director at Multi Corporation, the owner of Alfa, at the ceremony unveiling the new extension.

He said that Alfa today grows by 20,000 square meters of retail space.


"We are sure that this expansion will meet with growing demand of lessors and buyers, strengthening the position of the shopping mall also in the future," he said.


Frode Gronvold, the board chairman of Linstow Center Management, operator of Alfa shopping center, underscored that after intense construction works that lasted for two years, Alfa now has won back the name of Latvia's largest shopping mall.


He said that among the new brands available at the shopping center are Zara Home, Black Star Wear, BabyBack Ribs & BBQ, Kinetic Play entertainment zone. The new  fashion brands in Alfa include Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, House, Cropp, Moskito, Tom Tailor, Nike, Timberland, Vans, Sizeer, 4F, Intimissimi, Calzedonia and Accessorize.


As reported, the construction works were performed by Merks company, and technical supervision was conducted by Forma 2. The construction costs reached EUR 55 mln.





