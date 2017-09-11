Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Real Estate, Retail
Friday, 06.09.2019, 06:35
40 new stores opened in extension of Alfa shopping mall
He said that Alfa today grows by 20,000 square meters of retail space.
"We are sure that this expansion will meet with growing demand of lessors and buyers, strengthening the position of the shopping mall also in the future," he said.
Frode Gronvold, the board chairman of Linstow Center Management, operator of Alfa shopping center, underscored that after intense construction works that lasted for two years, Alfa now has won back the name of Latvia's largest shopping mall.
He said that among the new brands available at the shopping center are Zara Home, Black Star Wear, BabyBack Ribs & BBQ, Kinetic Play entertainment zone. The new fashion brands in Alfa include Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, House, Cropp, Moskito, Tom Tailor, Nike, Timberland, Vans, Sizeer, 4F, Intimissimi, Calzedonia and Accessorize.
As reported, the construction works were performed by Merks company, and technical supervision was conducted by Forma 2. The construction costs reached EUR 55 mln.
