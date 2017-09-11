Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Statistics, Wages
Q2 avg pay in Estonia climbs 7.4% on year to EUR 1,419
The average monthly gross wages and salaries were 1,411 euros in April, 1,400 euros in May and 1,445 euros in June. Compared to the previous quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased by 5.9%. The y-o-y growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was 0.5 percentage points lower than in the previous quarter.
The real wages and salaries increased 4.4% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, i.e. less than average monthly gross wages and salaries, due to an increase in consumer prices. Real wages take into account the influence of the change in the consumer price index.
By economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in information and communication (2,390 euros), financial and insurance activities (2,296 euros) and in the energy sector (1,913 euros). Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2018, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased most in other service activities (activities of organisations, repair of household goods, beauty treatment), where the average monthly gross wages and salaries have been among the lowest. The monthly gross wages and salaries decreased in two economic activities—in agriculture and in real estate activities.
The highest average monthly gross wages and salaries were in state institutions and enterprises (1,817 euros) and in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (1,685 euros). The year-on-year increase in average monthly gross wages and salaries was fastest in state institutions and enterprises (11.2%) and slowest in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (5%).
In the 2nd quarter of 2019, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju (1,545 euros) and Tartu (1,440 euros) counties and the lowest in Saare (1,084 euros), Valga (1,060 euros) and Hiiu (971 euros) counties. The year-on-year growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was fastest in Põlva, Lääne, Viljandi and Pärnu counties.
The average monthly labour costs per employees were 1,900 euros and the hourly labour costs 12.5 euros, which is 6.8% more than in the 2nd quarter of 2018.
Average monthly gross wages and salaries per employee and their change, 1st quarter 2017 – 2nd quarter 2019
|
Year
|
Quarter
|
Average
monthly gross wages and salaries, euros
|
Change
on the same quarter of the previous year, %
|
2017
|
I
|
1153
|
5.7
|
|
II
|
1242
|
6.8
|
|
III
|
1201
|
7.4
|
|
IV
|
1271
|
7.5
|
2018
|
I
|
1242
|
7.7
|
|
II
|
1321
|
6.4
|
|
III
|
1291
|
7.5
|
|
IV
|
1384
|
8.9
|
2019
|
I
|
1341
|
7.9
|
|
II
|
1419
|
7.4
