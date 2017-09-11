Airport, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Ryanair to launch flights from Vilnius to London's Southend in November
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair plans to launch flights from Vilnius to London Southend Airport in November, reported LETA/BNS.
The flights will take place three times a week, the Irish company said on Thursday.
Ryanair now flies from Vilnius to the London airports of Stanstead and Luton.
Hungary's WizzAir also flies directly from Vilnius to London, and Poland's LOT launched flights to London's City in April.
