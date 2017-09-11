Estonia, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Innovations, Internet, Transport
Bolt launching food delivery service in Tallinn
Initially the delivery of food will be free and the customers will only have to pay for the food.
Tallinn is the first city where the company is testing the service, with plans to roll out the service in Latvia, Lithuania and South Africa this year as well as several European and African cities later on.
"Bolt has more than 25 mln clients around the world and many have shown interest in the possibility of food delivery. It's a difficult field where one has to take a lot of trouble for the technology and service to function simply and seamlessly for the customers. It's certainly supported by our experience of building up a worldwide transport platform," Bolt's product officer Jevgeni Kabanov said.
To order food, one has to download the Bolt Food app which shows the available restaurants and their menus. Before confirming the order the app will display the cost of the order and the estimated time of delivery. For payment bankcard data will have to be entered in the app.
"We've built up our ride-sharing service as effectively as possible so as to offer both drivers and users the best conditions in the market. We aim to introduce the same way of thinking into the food delivery service and offer lower prices for consumers and better conditions for delivery personnel compared to other platforms," Kabanov said.
Currently food can be ordered from more than 80 downtown restaurants in Tallinn, with new restaurants constantly joining the program. Bolt also plans to expand in the near future the areas to which deliveries are made. "The restaurants collaborating with us certainly value our large customer base – these are people who already know and trust our brand," Kabanov observed.
