Wednesday, 21.08.2019, 11:44
Riga Airport plans to service 7.5 mln passengers this year
''With a 15.7% increase in passenger turnover last year, we
were the fourth fastest growing airport in Europe in our group - which is
between 5 to 10 mln passengers per year. We already have seen a 9.5% increase
in passenger turnover so far this year, and thus we predict that our annual
passenger turnover will be at around 7.5 mln, or even slightly more,'' she
said.
Lice said that the average in increase in passenger turnover
at European airports was at around four to 4.5% during the first half of the
year. However, cargo turnover at European airports has fallen by about 3.5%,
which can be explained by trade wars, Brexit, slower economic growth, airline
mergers and strikes.
''When looking at this backdrop, we look good, and this too
will be a good year for us,'' said Lice adding that the airport's financial
figures in the first half of the year saw a 7% increase. ''Thus, this year will
not only be good when looking at passenger numbers, but financially as well.''
Lice said that Riga has not only become a popular
destination, but also an important transit hub. ''The largest transit carrier
at our airport is airBaltic, and we constructed our new terminal so that
it would be attractive for transit passengers. If we take into account the
population of the Baltic states, then transit is our future,'' she said.
She mentioned the airport's main transit flows come from
Russia to Western Europe, from the Balkans to Scandinavia, as well as between
Germany and Estonia and between Finland and Lithuania. At the same time,
flights from the Baltics to Barcelona, Rome, Paris and Prague are also very
popular.
She pointed out that during the summertime, Riga Airport
offers direct flights to 106 destinations.
''The fact that we have full-service and low-cost airlines
conducting flights to and from Riga means that passengers can choose flights in
accordance with their desires and financial possibilities. Plus, when looking
at our competitors in the region, Riga Airport offers direct flights to many
unique destinations, which can only be directly reached from Riga,'' she added.
In 2018, the airport received 7.056 mln passengers, up 15.7%
against 2017, and handled 83,468 flights and 28,256 tons of cargo.
Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in
the Baltic states.
