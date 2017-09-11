Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.08.2019, 10:14
Rigas Satiksme posts EUR 2 mln in H1 profit
According to the company’s financial statement for the first
half of 2019, revenue from passenger transportation grew by EUR 3.173 mln on
year to EUR 24.87 mln. The revenue increase was achieved on account of minibus
services provided by subcontractor Rigas Mikroautobusu Satiksme (RMS).
Revenue generated from parking services came to EUR 6.727 mln
in the first half of this year, down 1.6 percent or EUR 107,900 from the same
period a year ago.
Compared to the first half of 2018, government and municipal
funding for public transportation services grew by EUR 12.796 mln this year.
The transport company’s operating expenditure rose by 10.8
percent or EUR 9.144 mln on year to EUR 94.052 mln in January-June 2019. The
cost increase was mainly on account of RMS’ involvement in the provision of
public transport services, Rigas Satiksme said.
During the first half of 2019, Rigas Satiksme carried
74.2 mln passengers in Riga, which included 6.5 mln people carried by
minibuses.
Of the passengers carried in the first half of this year, 15
percent paid the full fare and 46 percent used public transport free of charge.
Twelve percent of passengers used time tickets and 27 percent traveled on
discount fares.
At the end of June, Rigas Satiksme operated 6,598
paid parking lots (6,612 at the end of 2018, 5,989 at the end of 2017).
In the first half of 2018, Rigas Satiksme turned over
EUR 79.813 mln and sustained a loss of EUR 6.626 mln.
Fully owned by Riga City Council, Rigas Satiksme
provides bus, tram and trolleybus services to passengers in Riga.
- 21.08.2019 KNAB detains Ogre regional council chair Egils Helmanis
- 20.08.2019 Several companies complain about possible misconduct in the Procurement Procedures of the State-Owned Latvian Railway Company involving Siemens and Bombardier
- 20.08.2019 Klaipeda port's Jan-Jul cargo traffic grows 5.3%
- 20.08.2019 Latvian government endorses establishment of economic affairs court
- 20.08.2019 Latvian fuel sales up 0.3% in H1
- 20.08.2019 PNB Banka’s new shareholders had to demonstrate their wish to strengthen the bank’s capital sooner – watchdog
- 20.08.2019 Lithuanian Railways extends deadline in Vilnius-Klaipeda electrification bidding again
- 20.08.2019 Latvia’s Piena Cels, Estonian cooperative to invest EUR 100 mln in new dairy plant
- 20.08.2019 Case against two board members of Rigas Energija company about MPC fraud sent to court
- 20.08.2019 18,351 companies liquidated in Latvia in seven months – Lursoft